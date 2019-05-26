Officials told to ensure participation of all sections in temple fest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perambalur district revenue authorities and local police have been directed by the Madras High Court to ensure that people from all communities participate in the Sri Selliyamman temple festival at Padalur village.

Vacation judge RMT Teekaa Raman issued a directive to this effect when writ petitions from the locals came up a couple of days ago.

A petitioner A Azhagumuthu, belonging to SC community, prayed the court to direct the authorities to ensure accessibility and deity worship for his community members in the temple.

Another plea moved by Varadaraj wanted the court to direct the authorities to allow the annual temple festival scheduled till May 31 without any hindrance. Though the temple does not come within its purview, HR&CE counsel told the judge that steps will be taken to ensure that the festival goes off smoothly.