Order limiting scholarships set aside by Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A Government Order (GO) dated August 11, 2017, stating that scholarship will be given only to the extent of rates fixed by the fee structure panel, that too for students admitted under the free seats under government quota with effect from 2017-2018, has been set aside by the Madras High Court.



Vacation judge RMT Teekaa Raman, who quashed the GO, also held that students studying in private colleges under the management quota are also entitled for the scholarship provided by the State government to students of Adi-Dravidar community studying engineering in government and government-aided colleges.

The judge was passing orders on a writ petition from 114 students of Bharathiyar Institute of Engineering for Women in Salem to quash the August 2017 GO of the Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

The students also wanted the court to decide whether students admitted in private engineering colleges under management quota are also entitled to the scholarship.

Relying on an earlier order passed by a division bench of the High Court, which had held that even students of private colleges are entitled for such scholarship, the judge allowed the present petition.

The State, with a view to helping students belonging to the Adi-Dravidar community, had issued an order dated January 9, 2012, providing scholarship to students studying in government and aided institutions.



The government made certain amendments to the GO in August 2017 stating that the scholarship will be granted only to the extent of rates fixed by the fee structure committee for free seats under the government quota with effect from the 2017-2018 academic year. Aggrieved, the petitioner students moved the High Court.