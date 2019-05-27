150 new leprosy cases detected in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 150 new leprosy cases were detected in Chennai during the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign by the State Health department, under a Union Health Ministry’s programme, recently for early detection of the disease. The department conducted the campaign in two phases in 15 zones in Chennai.

In the first phase, 72 new leprosy cases and in the second phase, 82 cases were detected, V Dharmalingam, Deputy Director of Health Services (Leprosy), Chennai district, told Express.

“We conducted the camp in two phases, from September-October first phase and February- March second phase. We detected a total 154 cases. There are two classifications of leprosy. Paucibacillary (PB) and Multibacillary (MB). Up to five white patches in the skin is classified as PB and over five patches as MB for treatment purposes”, he said.

“Although predominantly it affects people of low socio-economic status and those living in overcrowded places and also with low immunity, in Chennai, the cases were scattered, and there were no significant cases from a particular area,” he said.

However, these cases are still not alarming and we have already achieved elimination stage, the official said. “The prevalence rate for elimination of leprosy is less than one case among 10,000 population. Last year, we detected around 400 cases in Chennai and the district’s population is around 78 lakhs, in that rate, our prevalence rate is 0.4 only,” he said.

He said voluntary reporting is less due to lack of symptoms at the early stage. The health department is conducting camps to create awareness.Due to various awareness programmes and early detection, the deformity rate also has come down. Leprosy is caused by mycobacterium leprae bacteria and in early stage it affects the skin and in severe form it affects the nerves, leading to deformity, the official said. Meanwhile, the National Leprosy Eradication Programme data shows that from 2017 to 2018, 4,277 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu.

Every year, January 30 (Last Sunday of the month) is observed as Anti-Leprosy Day.