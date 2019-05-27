Home Cities Chennai

150 new leprosy cases detected in Chennai

In the first phase, 72 new leprosy cases and in the second phase, 82 cases were detected, V Dharmalingam, Deputy Director of Health Services (Leprosy), Chennai district, told Express.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 150 new leprosy cases were detected in Chennai during the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign by the State Health department, under a Union Health Ministry’s programme,  recently for early detection of the disease. The department conducted the campaign in two phases in 15 zones in Chennai.
In the first phase, 72 new leprosy cases and in the second phase, 82 cases were detected, V Dharmalingam, Deputy Director of Health Services (Leprosy), Chennai district, told Express.

“We conducted the camp in two phases, from September-October first phase and February- March second phase. We detected a total 154 cases. There are two classifications of leprosy. Paucibacillary (PB) and Multibacillary (MB). Up to five white patches in the skin is classified as PB and over five patches as MB for treatment purposes”, he said.

“Although predominantly it affects people of low socio-economic status and those living in overcrowded places and also with low immunity, in Chennai, the cases were scattered, and there were no significant cases from a particular area,” he said.

However, these cases are still not alarming and we have already achieved elimination stage, the official said. “The prevalence rate for elimination of leprosy is less than one case among 10,000 population. Last year, we detected around 400 cases in Chennai and the district’s population is around 78 lakhs, in that rate, our prevalence rate is 0.4 only,” he said.

He said voluntary reporting is less due to lack of symptoms at the early stage. The health department is conducting camps to create awareness.Due to various awareness programmes and early detection, the deformity rate also has come down. Leprosy is caused by mycobacterium leprae bacteria and in early stage it affects the skin and in severe form it affects the nerves, leading to deformity, the official said. Meanwhile, the National Leprosy Eradication Programme data shows that from 2017 to 2018, 4,277 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu.

Every year, January 30 (Last Sunday of the month) is observed as Anti-Leprosy Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
leprosy Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp