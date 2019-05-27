Home Cities Chennai

A thrilling win for Gopalapuram

Sivakumaran’s 32 and Nitesh’s 3 for 32 came in handy for Gopalapuram CC as they defeated Bharath CC by seven runs in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sivakumaran’s 32 and Nitesh’s 3 for 32 came in handy for Gopalapuram CC as they defeated Bharath CC by seven runs in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy.Brief scores: Gopalapuram CC 147/6 in 30 ovs (Sivakumaran 32, Sai Aakash 3/28) bt Bharath CC 139/8 in 30 ovs (N Raghav 40, Nitesh 3/32). MoM: Sivakumaran.

Bipin shines
Bipin’s unbeaten 52 paved the way for Reddy CA to beat HFCA by seven wickets in the final of Friends Cricket Academy Under -12 inter-academy cricket tournament.
Brief scores: HFCA 127/9 in 20 overs (Atul 44, Santosh 32, Vignesh 30, Vikram 4/12, Akash 3/18) lost to Reddy CA 128/3 in 19.2 overs (Bipin 52 n.o, Vikram 34, Bavesh 30).
Special awards: Best Batsman: Vijay (HFCA); Best Bowler: Vikram (Reddy CA); Best All-Rounder: Pragadeeshwaran (HFCA); Promising cricketer: S Sarvesh (YMCA); Akash (Reddy CA).

Kusha’s brace puts BHA in final
Riding on Kusha JP Gowda’s brace (47th, 52nd) Bengaluru Hockey Association defeated ICF, Chennai 6-2 in the semifinals of the KR Medical Educational and Charitable Trust-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey tournament played at Sports Development Authority of  Tamil Nadu (SDAT) stadium, Kovilpatti under lights.
In the other semifinals, South Central Railway, Secunderabad beat All India Customs and GST, Mumbai 6-5.

Martin elected president of KDCA
JH Martin and PS Varadarajan were elected as president and secretary respectively of Kancheepuram District Carrom Association at its elections held at Chrompet, Chennai, for the period from May 2019 to April 2023. K Gopal was the election officer, while Balasundaram, zonal secretary of TN Carrom Association was the observer. All the office bearers were elected unanimously.
Office bearers: President: JH Martin; Vice Presidents: N Subramanian, S Seshan; Secretary: PS Varadarajan; Assistant Secretary: PM Bijumon; Treasurer: MG Veeramani; Technical Director: P Kalaimani. Patrons: S Srinivasan (Club De Carrom);  TK Munuswamy (Venugopal Club, Chengleput).

Chess tourney

Tiruvallur District Chess Association will be conducting the selection trial tournament in age group, men, women, Open rapid and blitz chess championships on June 1 and 2 at St. Mary’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Athipet, Ambattur.
The event is open to all Tiruvallur District players only. Entry fee is Rs 200 for Rapid and `100 for blitz. Tiruvallur District Membership fee of Rs 100 for the year 2019-20 will be  collected. Top two players will represent Tiruvallur District in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu State Open rapid and blitz tournament to be held at Tuticorin from June 8.

Gopalapuram

