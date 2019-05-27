Home Cities Chennai

Celebrate the king of fruits in one delicious thali

A man in a checked shirt ruefully shakes his head as a server offers his more food.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man in a checked shirt ruefully shakes his head as a server offers his more food. The server doesn’t take a no for an answer, however, and cajoles him along gently. He is then joined by another server, and together, they convince the man to take another heaping serving of the dal baati churma.

This typical sign of Rajasthani hospitality is what one can expect at the Khandani Rajdhani at Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery. To celebrate the king of fruits, the restaurant is hosting an Aamalicious menu.The newly renovated restaurant in Phoenix MarketCity was packed on Sunday. The quality of a Rajasthani thali is determined by three dishes — dal baati churma, kadhi and aamras. Mango was incorporated into many dishes of the thali.

According to corporate chef Hemaram Chaudhary, the dal baati churma is made with dried rasool mangoes imported from Mumbai. The menu, with 33 new dishes, changes every day. This Rajasthani staple is present every day. Creamy and crunchy, with a hint of sweetness from the mango, the dish is one of the three farsan (appetisers) available. The mango dal pakwan, made with raw mango, started off the meal with a burst of tanginess. The soft aam ki laungi with the firm khoba roti was a textural delight.

“We worked with the R&D team for many years on this menu. The other chefs and I used to prepare dishes and menus and discuss it with each other, the marketing team, and even our MD. This process went on until we finalised these dishes,” says Chaudhary, who has been cooking for over 30 years. The dal baati churma recipe is one passed on from his guru, he says, adding that he has the recipes of every dish memorised.

Timing and execution is another aspect to the thali-eating process. Servers swoop in with ladles of food exactly when you’re done with the first round. The four varieties of vegetable curries we were served — paneer maharani, arbi capsicum vatana, dum aloo Kashmiri and Jaiselmeri deshi channa — are overshadowed by the three varieties of dal — kairi surti dal, dal tadkewali and ratlami sev kadhi. The kadhi is the right amount of savoury, and can be paired with bread or chilkewali khichdi. The hidden star of this round was, however, the dal tadkewali.

“We have the same menus in all our branches all over the world. We do not alter the recipe, unless there is a shortage of a certain ingredient in the area. The festival is on until June 10, because mango season begins to draw to a close then, and we do not want to compromise on quality,” says Vinod Narayan, senior manager, sales and operation.

The expectations for the aamras was paramount. A server pours the lusciously thick orange puree into a silver katori. The chilled liquid is perfectly sweet and smooth, and made purely out of fresh mangoes, with no added spices. Adding to Team Dessert was a sinfully indulgent moong dal halwa, and a crispy mango jalebi with a thick rabdi that will make you say, “This is going to become an issue with my gym teacher.”

Priced at `750 per thali, the Aamalicious menu will be available for lunch (12.30 pm to 3.30 pm) and dinner (7 pm to 11 pm) till June 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
thali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp