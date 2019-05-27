Home Cities Chennai

Decomposed body found with throat slit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman was found dead in her house at Tiruvallur with her throat slit on Sunday morning. Police said the body had been lying inside the house for three days and they suspect  murder. Police said Sivagami, a cook in a private company, was living in a rented house at Kattur village. “She separated from her husband two years ago and was living alone.

On Sunday morning, neighbours alerted police about a foul smell from Sivagami’s house since she was not seen for the past three days. When personnel and neighbours went inside the house, they found her lying dead and her body decomposed with a slit in her throat,” a police officer said. Kattur police registered a case and sent the body to Ponneri GH for post- mortem. Police said they suspect she was murdered for gain since the cupboard was open. A probe is on.

