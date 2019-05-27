No end to pollution of Adyar river in suburbs

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rainfall being the only source for Adyar river, it should be mostly dry near its origin in the city’s suburbs. But, in reality due to untreated sewage discharged continuously, the river continues to flow, with sewage instead of water. Especially near Tambaram, Thiruneermalai and Anakaputhur, the river continues to be a main carrier of pollutants even before entering the city.

Residents and locals allege that as Tambaram Municipality does not have an underground sewage system yet, majority of sewage generated sans treatment is let into the now dried up river. Canals and storm water drains meant to carry rainwater is filled with sewage which is finally disposed into the river at various points along Mudichur, Krishna Nagar, Mannivakkam, and Madanapuram.

“This happens in all areas through which the river passes in the suburbs. Though most of the new high-rise buildings along Outer Ring Road have a treatment plant, it is either unused or treats only a small amount of sewage generated due to low capacity. Because of this, raw sewage finally ends up in the river through canals,” said Pughalvendhan V, a local activist, who recently wrote a petition to the CM’s cell on the issue.

Officials from Tambaram municipality said a 30 MLD sewage treatment plant is being constructed at West Tambaram which will soon treat all sewage generated from the municipality. “Most houses have been brought under the underground sewage system. Out of the 12 pumping stations that will be connected to the plant, two are ready to function and 10 others are almost ready. Once the plant starts operating such cases of illegal disposal by residents will come down. The 30 MLD plant will be able to comfortably treat sewage from 1.75 lakh houses, “ the official said.

Sewage menace

During Adyar river walk conducted recently by NGO Arappor Iyakkam, members observed sewage being let into the river at various spots. “At one spot at Anakaputhur, sewage was flowing in like a steady stream,” said Haris Sultan, a member of the walk