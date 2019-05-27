Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railway finishes RCC box erection for subway in time

Works underway at Veppampattu railway station in Chennai–Arakkonamy section on Saturday night | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai division of Southern Railway on Sunday erected 17 precast Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) boxes beneath the tracks at Veppampattu station in Chennai-Arakkonam section for a  pedestrian subway within the line block time. A release said the work was planned and taken up in a mega block spread over two weekends  from Saturday night till Sunday morning to minimise disruption to train services.

The first portion beneath the slow lines of eight RCC precast box segments was completed within the sanctioned block time -- May 18 to 19. The second portion beneath the fast lines of nine RCC precast box segments was completed within the sanctioned 12 hours from Saturday to Sunday.

Totally, 17 box segments underneath the tracks have been completed during the mega block.  The planning and coordination of various departments made the completion of the work within the stipulated time.
It was successfully completed despite space constraints at the site. The work area available for leveraging the machines was limited and machines could not operate without infringing the remaining track portion and work was possible from only one direction, the release said.

The railways said using this block period, vital track maintenance works and other developmental works were also carried out. The 5.9 km track was packed in the section using the track tie tamping machine. Other track maintenance works through rail renewal for points and crossing were also done. Also, earth work for extension of platform at Tiruninravur railway station was done during the block period, the release said.

