Woman kidnapped over land dispute

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with Aminjikarai police that she was kidnapped and assaulted by a gang in connection with a property dispute.

Police said G Thilagaveni of Kilpauk bought her present house from one Sagayarani in 2012 for Rs 50 lakh. “While she paid Rs 35 lakh initially to register the house in her name, she later paid Rs 5 lakh in instalments. Even as the remaining sum was to be paid, Sagayarani’s husband Doss on Thursday asked Thilagaveni to come to a spot at Aminjikarai for talks,” a police officer said.

When she reached the spot, Doss with the help of a few men allegedly kidnapped her in a car, took her to a room at Akkarai and assaulted her demanding that the balance sum of Rs10 lakh be paid immediately.

Thilagaveni who managed to escape got herself treated at Royapettah Government Hospital. On Saturday evening, she lodged a complaint at Aminjikarai police station. Police have registered a case and are inquiring.