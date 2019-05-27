Youth urged to spread the word of Swami Vivekananda

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The youth in the country should come forward and spread the word of Swami Vivekananda, said Shrimat Swami Vimurtanand, manager of Ramakrishna Mutt. He was speaking at a civic reception conducted by Akhil Bharathiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to welcome delegates from across the country to its national executive council meeting on Sunday. The meeting is taking place in Tamil Nadu after 35 years. Swami Vimurtanand was the chief guest at the reception.

Speaking at the event, national general secretary of ABVP Ashish Chauhan said, “With their roots firmly connected to the culture and heritage of Tamil Nadu, the youth in the State have made immense contribution to the cause of nation.” Further, he said he felt the pride of India when he visited the Chola temples in Thanjavur.

On the political scenario, he said the concept of NOTA should be removed and people who spread the word about it should be discouraged strongly. “People should not vote for NOTA, they should vote for development and positivity instead. They should vote for nationalism,” he said.

GV Selvam, chairman of the reception committee, said India will soon expand its boundaries to include Cambodia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and other Asian countries and ultimately become an Akhand Bharat. He encouraged students to work hard to preserve our culture and avoid westernisation in order to make India a super power. He insisted that those who go abroad to study should come back and work in India.

The release said ABVP’s focus is “to shake away the shackles and oppression of Mogul and British invaders, the adverse influences they brought upon young minds that purported to dilute the depth of intent and purpose India’s ancient systems instilled in people.”