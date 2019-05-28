20,000 families living along Buckingham Canal to get homes

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 20,000 families living on the banks of Buckingham Canal, are expected to be provided housing units under the first phase of World Bank financed Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Project, according to official sources.

It is learnt that 18 sites have been zeroed upon, with priority being given to Ernavur site of Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Puzhal site of Slum Clearance Board. Official sources said that 18,500 units will be built on eight sites of which 12,268 will be Greenfield units. Similarly, plans are also on to redevelop 16,180 existing tenements using World Bank funds. The cost of each housing unit is worked out to be `15 lakh, excluding the land component.

The number of maximum housing units to be built under the project is 20,000, said official sources. This comes after a World Bank team held talks with officials from Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Slum Clearance Board and other departments, for implementing the $500 million Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development for Urban Poor (TNHHUP) project in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts earlier this week.

Sources said that the World Bank team has been conducting a series of meetings from May 13 to 15, in identifying areas such as private sector participation in affordable housing and formulating the design of Shelter fund under TNHHUP.

It is learnt that Shelter fund is the key to achieve the project objective and also diversification of supply of housing units for economically weaker sections, industrial housing and hostels.Sources said that World Bank funding will support the State government’s capital contribution to the shelter fund, which was created by the state government on July 21, 2017, to fund affordable homes for poor through Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Currently, the state government is planning to build around 6,877 tenements at Ernavur and housing units at Puzhal, using 30 per cent of the total project cost which comes to `1050 crore. The value of the entire project is $715 million of which the World Bank will sanction USD 500 million.

It is learnt that the designs of tenements is being worked out and the plinth area may vary from 360 square feet to 410 square feet. The focus will be on green concepts that include natural lighting and green energy. Sources said that the government is planning to mobilize the consultants by mid-August.

Factfile