Children’s day out with art

Rinreichui Kashung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 30 children aged six to 16 sat around Aishwarya Manivannan as a few art students were teaching them how to paint. The younger ones were eagerly waiting to get their hands dirty and smear paint on their own canvases for the first time. As part of Maisha Studio’s Outside The Lines art exhibition, an art workshop was conducted for children from the tribal community in Ramachandrapuram, Gumidipoondi Taluk, recently.

Maisha Studio was started by Aishwarya, a designer, artist and silambam practitioner, seven years ago. “This year we decided to teach painting to children. We wanted to reach out to children from remote villages to share knowledge and values,” she said.

For the workshop, Aishwarya raised funds through social media. The tribal children were taught abstract painting with colours of their choice using impressionism and pointillism technique by 20 students from Maisha Studio. The paintings made by the kids will be exhibited on June 21 and June 22 at Buva House. “Every art work deserves a platform, irrespective of who makes it. The money raised from the exhibition will go towards the education centre in their village,” she said.

Tilak Raj who runs Sevai Karangal NGO in Ramachandrapuram brought the students for the workshop. The NGO has set up educational centres for underprivileged kids in different villages of Tamil Nadu. “Most students don’t study beyond class 8. Since their parents are uneducated, they prefer that children go for work. These kids have no one to inspire them. We want to encourage them to study. We teach them other activities like sports, folk songs, storytelling, and tailoring. The art workshop will expose the kids to a new form,” he said.

Fourteen-year-old Durga, a class 9 student who took part in the workshop said, “I had so much fun. The akkas who taught us were so patient with me. When I go home, I am sure that my friends will look up to me because of the new skill I have acquired. I will continue to paint even at home.” Sadha Sushadri, a 16-year-old art student from KC High School, who taught the participant said, “It was a great experience, watching them paint. I love interacting with children, not only do they learn from us but we learn from them as well.”

The children were provided snacks and lunch. Some of the food and painting materials were sponsored. Aishwarya said that people were happy to contribute because of the success of the projects they have carried out in the past. Many people pitched in to make the workshop possible. At the end of the session, each participant was given a goodie bag which included sketches, water paints and drawing books.