Customs sleuths foil bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 50L

A white cloth pouch was found hidden under the cushion of one of the seats.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 50 lakh and arrested one person at Chennai airport.Working on a tip-off that gold is likely to be concealed in Air India Flight AI 968 which had arrived from Sharjah on Sunday, Customs officials rummaged the aircraft as soon it arrived.

A white cloth pouch was found hidden under the cushion of one of the seats. On examination, eight gold bangles and four gold chains weighing 1.25 kg worth Rs 41 lakh, was recovered. The officials apprehended Mullukan Abdul Rahman Basheer Ahamed, 56, of Thiruvarur, who had travelled from Sharjah to Chennai and had occupied the seat from where the gold was recovered. After questioning, he was arrested.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Abdul Bakri, 27, of Chennai, who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted and one gold cut bit weighing 50 grams, concealed in his pant pocket and three bundles of gold in rubbery spread, concealed in rectum, were recovered. On extraction from rubbery spread, gold weighing 217 grams was recovered.

