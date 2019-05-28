Home Cities Chennai

Depressed Chennai man cuts his own genitals

A 47-year-old man who was in an inebriated condition allegedly cut his own genitals in Madhavaram during the wee hours of Sunday.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image of depression used for representation only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man who was in an inebriated condition allegedly cut his own genitals in Madhavaram during the wee hours of Sunday. Aslam Basha, a resident of Kannagi Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Kolathur, was found unconscious under the Rettei Eri flyover near Madhavaram on Sunday morning at around 7.

A passerby who found him bleeding and a blade in his hand and immediately alerted the Madhavaram police. A team rushed to the spot and rushed him to the government hospital. A police officer, quoting the victim, said he took the step as he was depressed and was under ‘tension’.

Police said Aslam owned a textile shop in Moore Market 10 years ago.”He was an alcoholic and was in rehabilitation for the last six months. However, on Friday, he left home and never returned. It was later found that he had consumed alcohol after six months and was at a TASMAC shop near the Rettei Eri flyover,” added the officer.

Aslam's two daughters are married and settled. Police said the locals near the TASMAC had spotted him wandering in the same locality on Friday evening. “We videotaped his confession in which he claimed to have cut his own genitals out of mere tension,” said the officer. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai crime genital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp