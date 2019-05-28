Depressed Chennai man cuts his own genitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man who was in an inebriated condition allegedly cut his own genitals in Madhavaram during the wee hours of Sunday. Aslam Basha, a resident of Kannagi Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Kolathur, was found unconscious under the Rettei Eri flyover near Madhavaram on Sunday morning at around 7.

A passerby who found him bleeding and a blade in his hand and immediately alerted the Madhavaram police. A team rushed to the spot and rushed him to the government hospital. A police officer, quoting the victim, said he took the step as he was depressed and was under ‘tension’.

Police said Aslam owned a textile shop in Moore Market 10 years ago.”He was an alcoholic and was in rehabilitation for the last six months. However, on Friday, he left home and never returned. It was later found that he had consumed alcohol after six months and was at a TASMAC shop near the Rettei Eri flyover,” added the officer.

Aslam's two daughters are married and settled. Police said the locals near the TASMAC had spotted him wandering in the same locality on Friday evening. “We videotaped his confession in which he claimed to have cut his own genitals out of mere tension,” said the officer. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.