Filmi style: Chased by cops, burglar flees throwing Rs 1.5 crore cash on Chennai road

Earlier, a complaint was filed at Saidapet police station stating that Rs 1.56 crore cash had been stolen from the house of M Balasubramaniam, a businessman.

In a bid to escape arrest, the burglar dumped the two other bags on the road and fled. (Photo | ENS)

CHENNAI: In a sensational turn of events, an unidentified burglar, who stole a whopping Rs 1.56 crore — from the house of one of the owners of the Spencers Plaza mall located on Anna Salai — abandoned the money in the middle of the road after the cops started chasing him in the wee hours of Monday.

At around 2.30 am Monday, few policemen attached to Kotturpuram Station noticed a bike-borne individual moving around in the area. “We got suspicious as we spotted him at least four times during night patrol,” said one of the cops.

When the cops tried to stop him, at Lock Street, he took a sharp turn and sped away. What followed was a hot pursuit that lasted nearly 10 minutes. During the chase, one of the three cash bags the burglar was carrying fell off the bike.

In a bid to avoid arrest, he also allegedly dumped the two other bags on the road and fled. Police found wads of currency stashed in the bags, mostly of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to Rs 1,56,61,560.

At around 9 am, a complaint was filed at Saidapet police station stating that Rs 1.56 crore cash had been stolen from the house of M Balasubramaniam, a businessman.

It was Balasubramaniam, who, along with another partner, bought land and built Spencers Plaza in 1987. He was out of town when the break-in happened.

Where did the cash come from?

Cops say Balasubramaniam had sold a property for Rs 5 crore and this was remaining cash. It was the maid who noticed the house had been broken into. The burglar had entered through the window.

