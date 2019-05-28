'Food 42 - Feed the Hungry' campaign feeds 600 destitute children in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 3,000 children die in India daily due to diet-related illness. More than 190 million people go to bed hungry at night in the country. India has been facing and fighting the crisis of hunger since times immemorial.

To contribute and provide, the Goodness Foundation initiated the second season of ‘Food 42 (Food for two) — Feed the Hungry’ campaign by giving food to over 600 destitute in the city on Saturday. Actress Sakshi Agarwal and founder of Angels of Marina, Blessing A Manikandan were the chief guests of the event. “The idea of the campaign is primarily to spread a word about the issue of hunger in the country and encourage people to help the needy.

Food 42 means if one can afford food for himself/herself, they can try and afford food for two others. People can promote this by putting it up on social media,” said Paul Raja Livingston, founder, Goodness Foundation.

The Food 42 platform engages anyone and everyone to support or lead the initiative in their own locations, reach out to underprivileged people and feed at least two people.

The campaign was started last year, following which numerous celebrities, hotels, NGOs, influencers, organisations and individuals came forward to serve the cause.

“Goodness Foundation envisions that by 2028 India should be free of the hunger problem. With active participation from everyone, it should not be a difficult task,” said Paul.