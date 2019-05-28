Man held for negligence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a 14-year-old girl died after drowning in a stone quarry at Semmencherry, a 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his negligence while training children to swim. S Anandhi, a resident of Slum clearance board quarters in Semmanchery, drowned in the quarry pond on Friday.

The arrested was identified as Arun, a painter who took Anandhi and a few other girls, promising to train them in swimming. After Anandhi drowned, the girls immediately alerted her parents.