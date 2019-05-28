Home Cities Chennai

Metro Water taps Retteri Lake

Chennai Metro Water has started to draw water from Retteri Lake at Kolathur on Monday to augment supply to areas like Kolathur and parts of Madhavaram and Perambur.

Published: 28th May 2019

Around 8 MLD of water was pumped on Monday  D Sampathkumar

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Water has started to draw water from Retteri Lake at Kolathur on Monday to augment supply to areas like Kolathur and parts of Madhavaram and Perambur. Retteri is one of the 13 lakes identified by Metro Water to tap drinking water for the city to tide over the ongoing drought.
Officials said that eight MLD of water was pumped from the lake on Monday and after a while supply will be gradually increased to 10 MLD.

Water from the lake will be let into the canal which takes water from Red Hills reservoir to the treatment plant at Kilpauk and then will be supplied to Kolathur, Perambur and Madhavaram residents. “The water canal carrying water from the reservoir is located 2.8 kilometres from the lake. Pipes to this length have been laid. Kolathur alone has a requirement of 23 MLD of water. But due to the current drought situation, we are able to supply only 10 MLD. But, this will be a steady supply and water in the lake is cleaner compared to Korattur Lake,” said a senior Metro Water official.Also, construction work for the 10 MLD water treatment plant, 600 metres away from the lake has begun. Officials said it will take close to six months for the plant to become operational, after which water drawn from the lake can be treated at the Kolathur plant itself.

The plant is being built at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore. “Loss of water is the highest during transmission. This is why Chennai requires a decentralised water supply system. For this more water treatment must be set-up like the one coming up at Kolathur,” added the official.

Water from the lake is set to last the city for two months after which by July first week, an additional 30 MLD from Erumaiyur quarries will be tapped. This will cater to parts of Ambattur and Avadi. Currently water is also being drawn from Sikkarayapuram quarries.

