Home Cities Chennai

Motors, memories and music

Ilaiyaraaja flagged off the bus on Monday, in the presence of organisers, musicians and partners.

Published: 28th May 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

The bus was flagged off on Monday  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A black, double-decker bus reverses into the LV Prasad Studio, Vadapalani. A red carpet is unfurled next to the door. Legendary music composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja walks from the building and into the bus.

The inauguration of the double-decker bus was conducted as part of the promotion campaign before the music composer’s latest concert, Isai Celebrates Isai, an initiative by Mercuri Consulting, Sri Aishwarya Janani Event and The New Indian Express. Ilaiyaraaja flagged off the bus on Monday, in the presence of organisers, musicians and partners.

The bus features several pictures from the maestro’s life, including pictures of when he was younger, pictures of him with instruments, and pictures of him with musicians like AR Rahman and actors like Sivaji Ganesan. A mini truck will also go with the bus to various hotspots in the city, and fans can share their birthday wishes for the maestro.

The concert will be held in celebration of the maestro’s 76th birthday on June 2 at EVP Film City, and will see performances of the music composer with legends such as SP Balasubrahmanyam and KJ Yesudas. “This has been a truly magical journey. It has been 40 years with over 1,000 films. We hope everyone will join us for the concert,” said one of the organisers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp