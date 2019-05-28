Motors, memories and music

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A black, double-decker bus reverses into the LV Prasad Studio, Vadapalani. A red carpet is unfurled next to the door. Legendary music composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja walks from the building and into the bus.

The inauguration of the double-decker bus was conducted as part of the promotion campaign before the music composer’s latest concert, Isai Celebrates Isai, an initiative by Mercuri Consulting, Sri Aishwarya Janani Event and The New Indian Express. Ilaiyaraaja flagged off the bus on Monday, in the presence of organisers, musicians and partners.

The bus features several pictures from the maestro’s life, including pictures of when he was younger, pictures of him with instruments, and pictures of him with musicians like AR Rahman and actors like Sivaji Ganesan. A mini truck will also go with the bus to various hotspots in the city, and fans can share their birthday wishes for the maestro.

The concert will be held in celebration of the maestro’s 76th birthday on June 2 at EVP Film City, and will see performances of the music composer with legends such as SP Balasubrahmanyam and KJ Yesudas. “This has been a truly magical journey. It has been 40 years with over 1,000 films. We hope everyone will join us for the concert,” said one of the organisers.