Home Cities Chennai

Nithish stars in Korattur win

Nithish’s 5 for 26 propelled Korattur CC to beat Amar CC by 64 runs in the 50th All-India YSCA  trophy.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Korattur CC which won the second division championship of the Thiruvallur DCA league with chief guest Dr RN Baba, secretary TDCA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nithish’s 5 for 26 propelled Korattur CC to beat Amar CC by 64 runs in the 50th All-India YSCA  trophy.

Brief scores: Korattur CC 181/9 in 30 ovs (Vimal Kumar 31, Shyam Sundar 30, Prasath 4/40, Sudhir Chandran 3/44) bt Amar CC 117 all out in 24 ovs (Nithish 5/26). MoM: Nithish. Little Hearts 160/9 in 30 ovs (Shankar Lingam 45, Vijay Anand 3/40) lost to Garnet RC 163/8 in 29.2 ovs (Balaji 37, Shankar Lingam 3/33). MoM: Vijay Anand.

Good knock by Vinoth
Vinoth’s half-century (71) helped Apollo Tyres to thrash Royal Enfield by 79 runs in the GR  Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock out tournament.
Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 176/9 in 30 ovs (Vinoth 71, Mathan 27, Kooda Lingam 3/29) bt Royal Enfield 97 all out in 18.1 ovs (A Prithviraj 3/14). MoM: Vinoth. RR Donnelley 180/7 in 30 ovs (Sridhar 26, Ashok 30, NM Premkumar 67) bt Accenture 99 all out in 20.1 ovs (Murali 5/30). MoM: Murali.

Rohit shines
Riding on CS Rohit Kumar’s 79, Mugappair CC defeated MAS CC by eight runs in a First  Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.
Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 248 in 43.5 overs (CS Rohit Kumar 79, A Harish 46, A Deepak 4/40, R Nilesh Subramaniam 3/56) bt MAS CC 240 in 43 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 90, G Vignesh 73, R Divakar 4/50, R Rajaguru 3/36).

BHA bag title
Kusha JP Gowda sounded the board thrice (18th, 33rd, 60th) to guide Bangalore Hockey  Association to post a creditable 5-2 win over South Central Railway, Secunderabad in the final  of the KR Medical Educational and Charitable Trust-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India  hockey tournament, played at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) hockey  stadium, Kovilpatti.
Bengaluru Hockey Association bagged the Lakshmi Ammal trophy and a cash prize of `1 lakh. South Central Railway, Secunderabad got `75,000 for being placed second, while ICF, Chennai which bagged a bronze got richer by `50,000.

Result: 3rd place: ICF, Chennai bt All India Customs and GST, Mumbai 5-2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp