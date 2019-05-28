Nithish stars in Korattur win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nithish’s 5 for 26 propelled Korattur CC to beat Amar CC by 64 runs in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy.

Brief scores: Korattur CC 181/9 in 30 ovs (Vimal Kumar 31, Shyam Sundar 30, Prasath 4/40, Sudhir Chandran 3/44) bt Amar CC 117 all out in 24 ovs (Nithish 5/26). MoM: Nithish. Little Hearts 160/9 in 30 ovs (Shankar Lingam 45, Vijay Anand 3/40) lost to Garnet RC 163/8 in 29.2 ovs (Balaji 37, Shankar Lingam 3/33). MoM: Vijay Anand.

Good knock by Vinoth

Vinoth’s half-century (71) helped Apollo Tyres to thrash Royal Enfield by 79 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league cum knock out tournament.

Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 176/9 in 30 ovs (Vinoth 71, Mathan 27, Kooda Lingam 3/29) bt Royal Enfield 97 all out in 18.1 ovs (A Prithviraj 3/14). MoM: Vinoth. RR Donnelley 180/7 in 30 ovs (Sridhar 26, Ashok 30, NM Premkumar 67) bt Accenture 99 all out in 20.1 ovs (Murali 5/30). MoM: Murali.

Rohit shines

Riding on CS Rohit Kumar’s 79, Mugappair CC defeated MAS CC by eight runs in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 248 in 43.5 overs (CS Rohit Kumar 79, A Harish 46, A Deepak 4/40, R Nilesh Subramaniam 3/56) bt MAS CC 240 in 43 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 90, G Vignesh 73, R Divakar 4/50, R Rajaguru 3/36).

BHA bag title

Kusha JP Gowda sounded the board thrice (18th, 33rd, 60th) to guide Bangalore Hockey Association to post a creditable 5-2 win over South Central Railway, Secunderabad in the final of the KR Medical Educational and Charitable Trust-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey tournament, played at Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) hockey stadium, Kovilpatti.

Bengaluru Hockey Association bagged the Lakshmi Ammal trophy and a cash prize of `1 lakh. South Central Railway, Secunderabad got `75,000 for being placed second, while ICF, Chennai which bagged a bronze got richer by `50,000.

Result: 3rd place: ICF, Chennai bt All India Customs and GST, Mumbai 5-2.