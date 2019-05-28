Only men have access

Home Cities Chennai

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A decade ago, accessories for men were a luxury and there were not too many options for one to explore. Now, times have changed and there are shops in the city that will leave you spoilt for choices. We are at Best Reach, a decade old store that specialises in accessories for men.

A quick peek into the store, we are amused, to say the least. From bracelets to shades, from fancy ties, printed bows to bling watch dials — the 250 sq ft outlet — a pioneer in men’s accessories, located at the historic Spencer Plaza mall, Anna Salai, has it all.

“In recent times, fashion has become a fast-paced industry. Youngsters are very conscious about wearing the right accessories that complement their outfit. Women have a plethora of options to choose from. So, we wanted to stand out, shifted our focus towards men. They’ve become equally fashion conscious, don’t mind splurging money, and stay updated on trends,” says S Saravanan, owner-cum-tattoo artist.

Just a few minutes into the store, we cannot ignore but notice the incessant footfall of customers. They drop in by the minute to buy their share of accessories. The shop offers a range of caps, hats, lighters, wallets, glasses, lens, bracelets, chains, scarves, ties, cuff links, earrings and rings. Their lighter collection, especially the latest one — a lighter with a charger and cigarette case, stands out. “This is an ideal place for dancers, especially the ones who practice the hip-hop genre. Funky skull caps, cool wrist cuffs and glittery chains — all costume accessories are available under one roof. Celebrities and costume designers keep coming to get suitable accessories for the movies. The stocks keep flowing in, as the trends keep evolving. Something or the other attracts their eyes,” says Saravanan.

The accessories are primarily sourced from Thailand, Hong Kong and from a few cities in India. A part of the collection is unisex. “You get chains of different sizes, weight, and shape. They’re all made of steel and plated with gold. That aside, there are basic cuffs and those with intricate carvings. The bands are made of rubber, leather, beads, and wire. We also do piercing, so there are many options for people who want to try studs. Men usually pierce their brow, ear, and its inner portion. Otherwise, rings with stones and bold designs are a catch,” he shares.

Harish, a customer who walks in, asks about a pair of gloves and scans through the scarf collection. He picks a scarf with a batman print. An excited Harish tells CE, “I’ve been buying here for many years.  Although I am a professional now, I don’t limit my choices. Coloured lens and frameless glasses are my style statement.”

Flashy colours, unconventional motifs and affordability make the store a sought after option among men of all ages. “All it takes is a tinge of courage and determination to don the accessories. Men are making bold choices and are aware of the trends in the game,” he says.

Accessories are priced from Rs 30 onwards. For details, call: 9840247646

