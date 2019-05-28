These shops at Spencer Plaza have got you ‘covered’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neharika Raman, a 27-year-old IT professional has changed 12 mobile covers in two years. She picks a cover every two months from the multiple shops that dot the historic Spencer Plaza in Anna Salai. “This is my fourth smartphone. Until 2016, I just owned three covers. The covers came as add-ons with the phone and I never bothered to change. Once I joined my new company, I was exposed to a variety of fancy mobile cover options. All my colleagues bought their phone covers from Spencer Plaza and that’s how I was introduced to it, and eventually my obsession for covers began. Sometimes, we swap covers with friends, in case we have the same model,” says Neharika, who made her last purchase last week.

The sprawling three-storeyed building houses around 20 shops, selling attractive mobile phone and iPad covers. One of the pioneers is Hello Mobiles. The shop, which was set up in the mall about 15 years ago, started out by selling electronic gadgets such as cordless phones, digital diaries, digital cameras, and eventually adapted to the trend. Seven years back, they ventured into selling phone covers.

Mohamed Siddiqique, owner of a mobile cover store in the complex says, “It all started with belt pouches. Then, we had flip cases, plain colours, and now one can’t imagine the varieties that are available. We get the stock from Ritchie Street daily. We also sell power banks, tempered glass, screen guards, phone holders, USB chords, cables, and chargers at nominal price. There are sales all day. We don’t mind having many shops on the same floor. The rent is affordable. These are sensitive objects that cannot be meddled with. So we decided to stick to this location.”

As we walk past Mohamed’s shop, three more shops buzzing with activity grab our attention. All three stores are crammed with customers and we make our way through the crowd to talk to the manager of one of the stores — Fonozone. The shop is relatively new and has been a competitor for two years. The manager of the shop, Irfan, is showing all the new pieces to his clients. “One Plus Seven is the latest. The covers are already in. There’s plastic, silicon, rubber and glitters — which one do you want? The cost depends on the material and model. Prices start from `200 and goes up to `800 for a branded one. iPhone covers with liquid glitters on the back panel is a bestseller. There are rubber covers with key chains, fan and funky outlook and add-ons. In case we don’t have stock, we can always give it the next day.

Some of the collection is also sourced from Bangkok,” he says. “We don’t have data as such on the consumption patterns. We often make a few thousands, and on some days the sales are dry. Vacation is peak season when college goers and freshers come for purchase. The preference for a cover varies across age groups. Boys usually go for dark colours with a matte finish while girls prefer flashy colours with bold prints. Elders go for hard rubber cases with plain colours. I have a customer who has five different cases for five days. The longevity of each case depends on the usage. Some like experimenting with phone covers while others are comfortable with one case for the whole year. We’ve never had complains of damage so far. The trend is on and so is the business,” says Mohamed.

Even with the option of online shopping, these shops continue to be a favourite among patrons especially because they can bargain and have variety. The business in these shops is only through word of mouth.

What’s new

Pop sockets are the latest accessories to join the list. They are scattered in abundance. Designs featuring the Marvel series, football leagues, and IPL season are popular.