A healthy lunchbox

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools are set to reopen. And mothers across the city are drawing up lunch and snack timetables for their children. A wholesome diet comprising right portions of proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and micronutrients is essential for the effective functioning of body, growth and development. Nutritionists in the city recommend a vibrant and balanced mix of food to ensure high energy.

The nutrient break-up differs for age groups. There are four essential categories — cereals and millets, fruits and vegetables, milk products and meat, and oil and nuts. Fresh and seasonal varieties of vegetables and fruits are advisable for summer.

“Fibre content is very important. Intake of water also plays a major role in regulating body temperature and keeping the body hydrated. Our country lays more emphasis on carbohydrates. But, it’s proteins that give energy. Pulses and legume are a rich source of protein for vegetarians and meat, fish and egg for non-vegetarians. A kid has three main meals and two breaks in a day. If healthy ingredients are packed in a presentable manner, they will surely empty their lunch boxes,” said Reshma Aleem, nutritionist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.



recipes for school kids of all age groups

Fruity chickpeas salad

Ingredients

Chickpeas: half cup

Cucumber: half cup

Seedless grapes: two tbsp

Orange de-seeded: half cup

Black salt to taste

Method

Soak chickpeas overnight

Boil it for 20 minutes

Mix it with the fruits

Sprinkle salt

Paneer/kheema frankie

Onion: one, Tomato: one, Ginger and garlic paste: one tsp, Red chilli powder: one tsp, Coriander powder: one tsp, Turmeric: one tsp, Paneer/kheema: 100 grams, Lemon juice: one tsp,

Salt to taste

Method

Add oil to the pan, Saute vegetables and paneer or kheema.

Remove from flame.

Add a pinch of salt and lemon juice to it.Stuff it inside chapathi.

Ingredients

Sprouts: one cup, Pomegranate: two tsp, Green mango: half cup, Chopped coriander, Cucumber: two tsp, Grated carrot: two tsp, Lemon juice: one tsp, Salt to taste

Method

Boil sprouts for five to seven minutes.

Mix the fruits.

Add lemon juice and salt to taste.

Ingredients

Sweet corn: half cup

Onion: one, Tomato: one

Red, yellow, and green capsicum: half cup, Lemon juice: one tsp

White pepper: one pinch

Chaat masala: half tsp

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves to garnish

Ingredients

Boiled potato: 20 gram, Green peas: 40 gram, Spinach:

40 gram, Fenugreek: 20 gram, Green chilli: 3/4 tsp, Ginger: 1/2 tsp

Chaat powder: 1/2 tsp, Dry mango powder: 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Method

Boil corn for five minutes, add the vegetables.

Mix it with the seasonings. Garnish with coriander.

Method

Mash potato and peas. Chop spinach and add to the mixture. Add green chilli and ginger. Sprinkle the seasonings. Make balls and flatten the surface. Shallow fry on tawa with less oil.

Lady’s finger curry

Ingredients

Lady’s finger: 20, Curd: one cup, Coriander powder: two tsp, Cumin seeds: one tsp, Red chilli powder: two tsp, Gram flour: half tsp, Turmeric: one tsp, Mustard: one tsp, Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and asafoetida. Beat curd separately. Add all the powders to it. Add the garnish it. Stir fry lady’s finger in the end and add salt.

follow these Habits

Avoid spicy, salty, and oily food. It’s difficult to digest.

Keep away from carbonated drinks.

Trans-unsaturated fatty acid from recycled oil and fried items must be avoided.

Take buttermilk, lassi, homemade fresh juices and tender coconut.

Watery fruits like muskmelons and watermelons are a must.

Have a diet that has a mix of variety, colours and nutrients.