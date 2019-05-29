Home Cities Chennai

A healthy lunchbox

Packed with dollops of nutrients and deliciousness, here are six recipes that will keep your children full during school hours

Published: 29th May 2019 06:01 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools are set to reopen. And mothers across the city are drawing up lunch and snack timetables for their children. A wholesome diet comprising right portions of proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and micronutrients is essential for the effective functioning of body, growth and development. Nutritionists in the city recommend a vibrant and balanced mix of food to ensure high energy. 

The nutrient break-up differs for age groups. There are four essential categories — cereals and millets, fruits and vegetables, milk products and meat, and oil and nuts. Fresh and seasonal varieties of vegetables and fruits are advisable for summer. 

“Fibre content is very important. Intake of water also plays a major role in regulating body temperature and keeping the body hydrated. Our country lays more emphasis on carbohydrates. But, it’s proteins that give energy. Pulses and legume are a rich source of protein for vegetarians and meat, fish and egg for non-vegetarians. A kid has three main meals and two breaks in a day. If healthy ingredients are packed in a presentable manner, they will surely empty their lunch boxes,” said Reshma Aleem, nutritionist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital. 
 

recipes for school kids of all age groups 

Fruity chickpeas salad

Ingredients 
Chickpeas: half cup
Cucumber: half cup
Seedless grapes: two tbsp
Orange de-seeded: half cup
Black salt to taste
Method 
Soak chickpeas overnight
Boil it for 20 minutes
Mix it with the fruits
Sprinkle salt

Paneer/kheema frankie
Onion: one, Tomato: one, Ginger and garlic paste: one tsp, Red chilli powder: one tsp, Coriander powder: one tsp, Turmeric: one tsp, Paneer/kheema: 100 grams, Lemon juice: one tsp, 
Salt to taste

Method
Add oil to the pan, Saute vegetables and paneer or kheema.
 Remove from flame.
Add a pinch of salt and lemon juice to it.Stuff it inside chapathi.

Ingredients
Sprouts: one cup, Pomegranate: two tsp, Green mango: half cup, Chopped coriander, Cucumber: two tsp, Grated carrot: two tsp, Lemon juice: one tsp, Salt to taste

Method 
Boil sprouts for five to seven minutes. 
Mix the fruits.
Add lemon juice and salt to taste.

Ingredients
Sweet corn: half cup
Onion: one, Tomato: one
Red, yellow, and green capsicum: half cup, Lemon juice: one tsp
White pepper: one pinch
Chaat masala: half tsp
Salt to taste
Coriander leaves to garnish

Ingredients
Boiled potato: 20 gram, Green peas: 40 gram, Spinach: 
40 gram, Fenugreek: 20 gram, Green chilli: 3/4 tsp, Ginger: 1/2 tsp
Chaat powder: 1/2 tsp, Dry mango powder: 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste

Method
Boil corn for five minutes, add the vegetables.
Mix it with the seasonings. Garnish with coriander.

Method 
Mash potato and peas. Chop spinach and add to the mixture. Add green chilli and ginger. Sprinkle the seasonings. Make balls and flatten the surface. Shallow fry on tawa with less oil.

Lady’s finger curry

Ingredients 
Lady’s finger: 20, Curd: one cup, Coriander powder: two tsp, Cumin seeds: one tsp, Red chilli powder: two tsp, Gram flour: half tsp, Turmeric: one tsp, Mustard: one tsp, Salt to taste

Method 
Heat oil, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds and asafoetida. Beat curd separately.  Add all the powders to it. Add the garnish it. Stir fry lady’s finger in the end and add salt.

follow these Habits 

Avoid spicy, salty, and oily food. It’s difficult to digest.
    Keep away from carbonated drinks.
    Trans-unsaturated fatty acid from recycled oil and fried items must be avoided. 
    Take buttermilk, lassi, homemade fresh juices and tender coconut. 
    Watery fruits like muskmelons and watermelons are a must.
    Have a diet that has a mix of variety, colours and nutrients.

