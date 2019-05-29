Home Cities Chennai

Amid concerns, ICF says it prioritises apprenticeship to local people

In a recent notification, ICF has invited applications for apprenticeship training for 1,000 aspirants for carpenter, electrician, fitter, machinist, painter and welder jobs.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as a few political parties expressed concerns over providing jobs and apprenticeship training for non-Tamils at the Golden Rock workshop in Tiruchy a few weeks ago, the ICF, one of the largest coach manufacturing factories in the world, has a policy of giving act apprenticeship training only to locals for nearly five years. 

In a recent notification, ICF has invited applications for apprenticeship training for 1,000 aspirants for carpenter, electrician, fitter, machinist, painter and welder jobs. Besides education and other eligibility criteria, the coach manufacturing unit has made it mandatory that only those who have registered with the local employment exchange offices in Tamil Nadu are eligible for the training.

“Those who do not reside in the State will not be able to register in the respective employment exchange offices. Hence, the criterion has ensured that only natives of Tamil Nadu get the training opportunity,” said a senior ICF worker on condition of anonymity. While experienced ITI graduates will get training for 12 months, those who do not have experience will get the training for 15 months to two years. The move was mainly introduced aiming to strengthen the connect between workers and ICF administration, say ICF sources. 

“Local (Tamil) workers account for more than 90 per cent of the total workforce of ICF. Five years ago, in order to increase the bondage between the workers and the administration the rule was introduced,” said a senior ICF official. The ICF Golden Jubilee Kalyana Mandapam (first floor) had been renamed after Kambar, a Tamil Poet, while New Kalyana Mandapam (ground floor) was named after ‘Tholkappiar, a poet and author of first Tamil grammar book ‘Tholkappiyam’.

Similarly, another marriage hall, ICF Diamond Jubilee Community Hall was renamed as Thiruvalluvar Marriage hall. The ICF institutes – Senior Institute and Junior Institute – had been renamed after A P J Abdul Kalam, a former President and Mahakavi Bharathiyar, a poet and freedom fighter.

