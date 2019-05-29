Chennai: Four constables transferred for taking Rs 80,000 bribe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four constables have been transferred and an inquiry is underway after they allegedly received Rs 80,000 as bribe from an electronic goods owner at Triplicane here. Sunny Lloyd, Rajasekaran, Anandraj and Ashok Kumar were attached to Triplicane station.

“Recently, they learnt that one Shahul Hamid, who has an electronic goods shop allegedly smuggles goods from Malaysia and sells them in the city. Following which, Anandraj and Rajasekaran threatened Hamid to pay Rs 2 lakh promising not to arrest him and seize the goods,” said a police source.

Fearing this, Hamid asked them to come next week. Meanwhile, he had shifted 500 mobile phones, 90 laptops from his godown to another place. “The duo had come and brought Ashok Kumar along. They found all the goods missing. But, they made Hamid pay Rs 80,000.

Hamid allegedly argued with the police personnel that he did not do anything illegal. But they made him pay `80,000 so that he would not be booked. “Later, Lloyd was also said to be helping the trio,” the source said. Shahul Hamid filed a police complaint and the four personnel were asked to report at the control room for interdepartmental action. A senior police officer said further action will be taken after inquiry.