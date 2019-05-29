Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Hassles of boarding buses at termini cease to end

When I first came to the city in 2016, I used to wait for hours at the T Nagar bus terminus to board a bus.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representation

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When I first came to the city in 2016, I used to wait for hours at the T Nagar bus terminus to board a bus. The staff members in the timekeeper room were seldom responsive and most of them did not understand what I was trying to ask. Even the boards on buses mention only the starting point and the destination, and not the intermediate stops. For somebody who does not know Tamil, boarding a bus in the city could mean a herculean task. It has been three years and I still face difficulty,” rued Steven Blessing, who moved to Chennai from Manipur, in search of a job.

Blessing is not the only person to go through this ordeal. There are hundreds of commuters struggling to board buses in the city due to lack of public address systems at bus stops and termini. Commuters have been complaining about the issue for nearly a decade now.

“As a commuter, one will find it very difficult to locate and get into a bus from the Thiruvanmiyur and Besant Nagar termini. There is neither a public address system nor guidance from the crew. During monsoon, the situation worsens. We have no clue about which bus will start when, from where and its route. This is the dismal state of affairs in most of the MTC termini,” R Venugopalan, a resident of Vannandurai wrote to CE, expressing his concern.

Bus termini and stops that witness high patronage including Guindy, Velachery, T Nagar, Saidapet and Broadway lack a proper public address system. “The Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC) came up with GPS in buses so that real-time arrival update could be provided at the bus termini. However, there has been no development yet. Despite having a facility, the department is not making use of it,” said M Chandran, vice president, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU).

Guindy bus terminal that has dual bus stops adjacent to one another witnesses thousands of commuters every day and still does not have a proper system in place to notify the passengers about buses. Commuters say that initially there was a booth near the bus stop, which was broken to construct footpaths.
When contacted, an official from MTC said, “Public address system is available in 41 bus stops and termini, of which the systems at prominent bus stops are operated by regular staff and others, by retired staff. The systems are functioning everywhere. However, to streamline the process,  we are working on the GPS system which will soon be in place across the city.”

Unending woes
Though T Nagar, Tambaram and Broadway termini have a system to announce the arrival of buses, it is seldom functional. Moreover, the announcements are made in Tamil adding to the woes of people who do not know the language.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTC chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp