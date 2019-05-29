Chennai: Hassles of boarding buses at termini cease to end

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When I first came to the city in 2016, I used to wait for hours at the T Nagar bus terminus to board a bus. The staff members in the timekeeper room were seldom responsive and most of them did not understand what I was trying to ask. Even the boards on buses mention only the starting point and the destination, and not the intermediate stops. For somebody who does not know Tamil, boarding a bus in the city could mean a herculean task. It has been three years and I still face difficulty,” rued Steven Blessing, who moved to Chennai from Manipur, in search of a job.

Blessing is not the only person to go through this ordeal. There are hundreds of commuters struggling to board buses in the city due to lack of public address systems at bus stops and termini. Commuters have been complaining about the issue for nearly a decade now.

“As a commuter, one will find it very difficult to locate and get into a bus from the Thiruvanmiyur and Besant Nagar termini. There is neither a public address system nor guidance from the crew. During monsoon, the situation worsens. We have no clue about which bus will start when, from where and its route. This is the dismal state of affairs in most of the MTC termini,” R Venugopalan, a resident of Vannandurai wrote to CE, expressing his concern.

Bus termini and stops that witness high patronage including Guindy, Velachery, T Nagar, Saidapet and Broadway lack a proper public address system. “The Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC) came up with GPS in buses so that real-time arrival update could be provided at the bus termini. However, there has been no development yet. Despite having a facility, the department is not making use of it,” said M Chandran, vice president, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU).

Guindy bus terminal that has dual bus stops adjacent to one another witnesses thousands of commuters every day and still does not have a proper system in place to notify the passengers about buses. Commuters say that initially there was a booth near the bus stop, which was broken to construct footpaths.

When contacted, an official from MTC said, “Public address system is available in 41 bus stops and termini, of which the systems at prominent bus stops are operated by regular staff and others, by retired staff. The systems are functioning everywhere. However, to streamline the process, we are working on the GPS system which will soon be in place across the city.”

Unending woes

Though T Nagar, Tambaram and Broadway termini have a system to announce the arrival of buses, it is seldom functional. Moreover, the announcements are made in Tamil adding to the woes of people who do not know the language.