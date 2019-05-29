Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Pillion rider falls from flyover, dies

 19-year-old girl who was riding pillion with her male friend fell down from a flyover and died on the spot at Perambur after the motorbike hit the median on Tuesday evening.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: a 19-year-old girl who was riding pillion with her male friend fell down from a flyover and died on the spot at Perambur after the motorbike hit the median on Tuesday evening. Police said S Priya was studying B Com final year. Her friend, A Abdul Malik, a final year BA Economics student from Mathur was riding the motorcycle.

“Around 5 pm, when the duo were on the Murasoli Maran flyover towards Perambur, Abdul who was riding the motorbike lost control at a curve, hit the median and the two were thrown away before hitting the side wall. Abdul managed to fall within the flyover while Priya hit the side wall, fell down from the flyover and died on the spot,” said a traffic investigation police officer.

Abdul Malik sustained injuries on his chest, thigh and shoulder while Priya sustained head injury and died on the spot. The duo were not wearing helmet, police said. Abdul Malik was admitted to Stanley government hospital in a critical situation. Priya’s body is kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and investigation is on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp