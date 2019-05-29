Chennai: Pillion rider falls from flyover, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: a 19-year-old girl who was riding pillion with her male friend fell down from a flyover and died on the spot at Perambur after the motorbike hit the median on Tuesday evening. Police said S Priya was studying B Com final year. Her friend, A Abdul Malik, a final year BA Economics student from Mathur was riding the motorcycle.

“Around 5 pm, when the duo were on the Murasoli Maran flyover towards Perambur, Abdul who was riding the motorbike lost control at a curve, hit the median and the two were thrown away before hitting the side wall. Abdul managed to fall within the flyover while Priya hit the side wall, fell down from the flyover and died on the spot,” said a traffic investigation police officer.

Abdul Malik sustained injuries on his chest, thigh and shoulder while Priya sustained head injury and died on the spot. The duo were not wearing helmet, police said. Abdul Malik was admitted to Stanley government hospital in a critical situation. Priya’s body is kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. Thirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and investigation is on.