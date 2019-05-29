Chennai: Three murdered in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a woman, were murdered in separate incidents here on Monday.

A history-sheeter was murdered by a gang at New Washermenpet. A woman, aged 42, was killed by her live-in partner at Padi and a 29-year-old auto driver was murdered by his father at Kundrathur, police said.

Dinesh, the history-sheeter, was hacked to death by a five-member gang at New Washermenpet.

On Monday, around 8 pm, when he was walking towards his house, the gang which came on two motorcycles, killed him. Before police could arrive, Dinesh was dead, with his hands severed, a police officer said.

In another incident, police said Devi was burnt alive allegedly by her live-in partner Thangaraj (44). “On Monday, around 10.30pm, neighbours heard screams of Devi,” said police. When neighbours went inside the house, they found Devi burning alive and Thangaraj fled. Devi was admitted to KMC Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

A 69-year-old man allegedly murdered his son because the latter was an alcoholic. “On Monday around 11 pm, Pandian pulled a kitchen knife and slit Nagaraj’s throat. Nagaraj was declared ‘dead on arrival’ at the hospital. Kundrathur police have arrested Pandian.