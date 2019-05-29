Education minister appeals to alumni of govt schools for funds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday appealed to the alumni of government schools in the State, to donate money for development of infrastructure in government-run schools, said a statement issued by DIPR.The statement mentions that in the year 2018-2019, the minister had made a similar appeal and the alumni has responded well by contributing Rs 58 crore for development of schools. The money was spent on development of different infrastructure in 519 schools like construction of toilets, laboratories, school buildings, etc.

This year, the minister has urged successful alumni of government schools to come forward and contribute wholeheartedly for development of infrastructure in government schools. The minister has said that to check dropout of students, at least 14 different beneficiary schemes have been rolled out and for implementation of these schemes, the department in 2019-20 has spent around Rs 28,757 crore.

The minister has asked the district chief education officer to facilitate and cooperate with the alumni if anybody comes forward to contribute in growth of the government schools.