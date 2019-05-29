Home Cities Chennai

Go for a festive revamp 

The apparels on display was a blend of modern and contemporary designs with vibrant colours and intricate detailing.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Designer apparels are on display  Debadatta Mallick

By Rinreichui Kashung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Style Bazaar exhibition held at Hyatt Regency was a lifestyle extravaganza exclusively curated for Eid and the wedding season, the exhibition saw around 80 stalls from designers from across the nation including Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Actress Arthi Venkatesan, Sahithya Jagannathan and Mehndi Jashnani inaugurated the exhibition at Hyatt Regency. “It is an amazing exhibition which takes place every year and I am a regular customer,” said Venkatesh, adding that the exhibition was a good platform and one-stop shop for Chennaiites.

“I got designers from all over India to display their collections before the festive season of Eid. This will be a 360-degree shopping experience for people while promoting designers and giving them exposure,” said Sheetal Jain, founder of Style Bazaar.

The apparels on display was a blend of modern and contemporary designs with vibrant colours and intricate detailing. Some of the designers at the event are Golden Weaves from Delhi, Sumans Label from Kolkata, Kaifiyat from Lucknow, Think Ethnic from Udaipur, Design and Style from Chandigarh, Golden Tulips from Ludhiana, Anika by Kashish from Mumbai, Rahuls from Bengaluru and much more. The price ranges from `4,200 to `35,000.

The jewellery collection ranged from necklaces and earrings to rings and bracelets. Sunflower Jewellers, Mystic Collection, and Maruti Collection are some of the brands available. Dharani Kalaprakash from Bengaluru displayed her handcrafted necklaces and hair accessories made from a ghungroo. “I have been making jewellery for the last 25 years, and learnt on my own,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp