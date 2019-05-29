Go for a festive revamp 

Rinreichui Kashung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Style Bazaar exhibition held at Hyatt Regency was a lifestyle extravaganza exclusively curated for Eid and the wedding season, the exhibition saw around 80 stalls from designers from across the nation including Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Actress Arthi Venkatesan, Sahithya Jagannathan and Mehndi Jashnani inaugurated the exhibition at Hyatt Regency. “It is an amazing exhibition which takes place every year and I am a regular customer,” said Venkatesh, adding that the exhibition was a good platform and one-stop shop for Chennaiites.

“I got designers from all over India to display their collections before the festive season of Eid. This will be a 360-degree shopping experience for people while promoting designers and giving them exposure,” said Sheetal Jain, founder of Style Bazaar.

The apparels on display was a blend of modern and contemporary designs with vibrant colours and intricate detailing. Some of the designers at the event are Golden Weaves from Delhi, Sumans Label from Kolkata, Kaifiyat from Lucknow, Think Ethnic from Udaipur, Design and Style from Chandigarh, Golden Tulips from Ludhiana, Anika by Kashish from Mumbai, Rahuls from Bengaluru and much more. The price ranges from `4,200 to `35,000.

The jewellery collection ranged from necklaces and earrings to rings and bracelets. Sunflower Jewellers, Mystic Collection, and Maruti Collection are some of the brands available. Dharani Kalaprakash from Bengaluru displayed her handcrafted necklaces and hair accessories made from a ghungroo. “I have been making jewellery for the last 25 years, and learnt on my own,” she said.