‘Plants only need love, attention and regular watering’

 Living on the bustling streets of Shanthi Nagar in Adambakkam, is Vijayasre Chandramouli, who has an extraordinary terrace garden.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By  Meenakshi Girish
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Living on the bustling streets of Shanthi Nagar in Adambakkam, is Vijayasre Chandramouli, who has an extraordinary terrace garden. “My father loved plants and had a variety of fruit trees, flowering plants, creepers, climbers and medicinal plants. I used to water them every day with my sisters; we grew up with the plants. We had to sell all those plants after I got married and came to this new house. I started afresh and with my husband’s help, I now have nearly 150-175 plants on my terrace,” says Vijayasre.

Having been surrounded by plants for most of her childhood, Vijayasre knows the names and requirements of every plant by heart. She believes that thulasi, vilvam, parijatham, touch-me-not and aloe vera are of paramount importance in every garden, due to their medicinal value.

Her gardening routine consists of watering the plants twice a day. Sometimes, she doesn’t water the plants in the morning, as the mud pots she uses can sustain water till the evening. In her opinion, manure and chemical fertilisers are only for people who want to see quick results.

“I only water and loosen the soil. I rarely remove weeds, as even they have medicinal value. I never get rid of some of the weeds, as they can be used to cure dry skin and quickly heal open wounds,” she says.

According to Vijayasre, plants don’t require any human intervention other than love, attention and 
regular watering. Vijayasre has incorporated a number of unique concepts in her garden, which make it easier for her to use her plants in her daily routine.

“I have grown a banana tree, a betel plant, thulasi and turmeric in a pot. Having all four of these divine plants that we attribute to Goddess Mahalakshmi in one pot makes poojas easy for me. The plants stay in our pooja room on all nine days of Navarathri,” she says.

She is now working towards implementing drip irrigation in her garden, which requires pots of equal height. Furthermore, she is trying to expand her garden to accommodate some vegetables.

