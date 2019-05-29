Rohini to lead J80 Indian women’s sailing challenge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noted Indian sailor Dr Rohini Rau will be making a comeback after a seven-year hiatus into the International circuit. The 32-year-old is a part of India’s first ‘all women’s J/80 sailing team’ and will feature at the J/80 World Championship to be held at Bilbao, Spain, in July. The six-member team of Royal Madras Yacht Club comprises of Alekhya Sudam (28) from Hyderabad, who was a former teammate of Rohni. She is an engineer by profession and is also making her comeback.

Aishwarya Nenduchezhian, Asian Games bronze medallist, is also part of the team. Fifteen-year-old Tulsi Movva, who has already won medals at the international level in the Optimist and Laser 4.7 class, is a key addition to the team. Tejashree and Yashna Vummidi will also take part.

Mani scalps five

Manikandan’s 5/18 paved the way for Triplicane CC to beat Kamyuth CC by 131 runs in the SICGIL trophy for non-first division teams of the TNCA.Brief scores: Triplicane CC 203/9 in 30 ovs (Mani Krishna 46, ; Listish 3/37) bt Kamyuth CC 72 in 18.5 ovs (Manikandan 5/18, Sakthivel 3/13). Nethaji CC 152 in 29.2 ovs (Mahesh SR 33; Mitchell 3/18) lost to Indian Bank 156/9 in 28 ovs (Sachin Kataria 44; Selvin Patrick 3/31, Navin 3/37).

TNCA U-19 trials

The TNCA will conduct an open selection trials to pick the City teams to participate in the under-19 tournament to be held on June 7, 8, and 9 at the MAC B grounds.

Boys who are born on or after September 1, 2000 are eligible to participate in the trials. Registration forms is available at the TNCA office on all working days between 10 am and 6pm and it should be submitted on or before June 5 at the TNCA office.

TNTTA remembers Ganesan

The members of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA) condoled the demise of its former president S Ganesan at its annual general body meeting. Members recalled his contribution and remembered as to how he guided the association for 23 years from 1991 to 2014.