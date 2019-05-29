Home Cities Chennai

Students with arrears to get two final chances, decides AU syndicate

Anna University syndicate has decided to give two final chances to students who have exhausted the maximum period of time before which they can clear their arrears.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University syndicate has decided to give two final chances to students who have exhausted the maximum period of time before which they can clear their arrears. In a release on Tuesday, varsity registrar said that students can appear for the exam either in  November - December 2019 or April - May 2020. 

The decision was taken on “humanitarian grounds” after receiving representations from several students who wanted to clear their arrears, a university senior official told Express adding that there are nearly 40,000 students who have arrears. After a syndicate meeting on May 9, the university decided to make an exception from the 2011 regulations, the official said. Along with students of undergraduate courses, post-graduate students will also be eligible for the benefit.”This will be the last chance for students to clear their arrears and get their degree,” he said. 

Two categories of students will benefit from this decision. One, students of departments of Anna University, Chennai, admitted on or after the academic year 2000 and the other students of affiliated colleges of the varsity admitted in the academic year 2001-02 (3rd semester onwards) and 2002-03 (1st semester onwards) and also students who were earlier in affiliated colleges which have become autonomous now. 

As per regulations, students should clear all arrears within seven years (the four year course period an additional three years after completion of the course), in order to get their degrees. However, students who are not able to complete the course within the stipulated time, have been submitting requests to the varsity to give them one last chance.

Students using this opportunity, will have to pay an additional special fee, in addition to the arrears charges, the official said adding that further details will be released on the varsity website by the second week of June. The syndicate also approved the new rule which allows students to write arrears immediately in the following semester exams, he said. 

TAGS
Anna University

