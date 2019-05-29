Home Cities Chennai

Symptoms, diagnosis and treating patients with MS

MS presents with varied symptoms. Some patients have mild symptoms and don’t need treatment, whereas others will have trouble doing daily tasks.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Senthil Nathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system causing demyelination, a condition where the protective covering (myelin sheath) that surrounds nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord is damaged. Hence, nerve impulses slow or even stop, causing neurological problems. Due to this, the brain will not be able to send and receive signals. Normally, people between the age of 20 to 40 years are affected with this disease.

MS presents with varied symptoms. Some patients have mild symptoms and don’t need treatment, whereas others will have trouble doing daily tasks. The most common is loss of vision in one or both eyes. Symptoms could be in the form of weakness and sensory disturbances involving both the limbs or one limb, bowel, and bladder disturbances. Other symptoms include muscle weakness, pain and, sometimes, depression. Some of these symptoms can also be misunderstood as any other nerve disorders, but it is advisable to get a neurologist opinion.

There are four major categories in MS :
Relapsing Remitting MS (RRMS): This is the most common form of MS wherein the patient will have one attack and will settle down. After a few weeks, they will have another attack and it’d settle down again. So, patients have relapses of MS and periods of stability in between relapses. Younger patients are more likely to have this form of MS.

Secondary progressive MS (SPMS): This follows after RRMS. Around 65% of people with RRMS develop SPMS. In this case, there will be relapse and remission and after a point, the illness progresses continuously without any remission. The progression from RRMS to SPMS is fairly common in the absence of treatment.

Primary progressive MS (PPMS): It is characterised by a deteriorating neurological function — accumulation of disability — from the inception of symptoms, without early relapses or remissions.
Progressive-Relapsing MS (PRMS): This is a rare form of MS, characterised by a steadily worsening state, with acute relapses but no remissions, with or without recovery.

The first step of diagnosis for MS is made on the basis of medical signs and patient-reported symptoms. Several strategies are used to determine if the patient meets the MS diagnostic criteria. These strategies comprise examining the patient’s medical history, a neurological exam and various tests including MRI, spinal fluid analysis, and blood tests. If the patient shows positive results after clinical diagnosis then an MRI is done for further evaluation.

There is currently no cure for MS, but it is possible to manage with medications and other treatments. Treatment of relapse or acute phase can be done with intravenous steroids. Prevention of remission is done by employing disease-modifying agents such as interferons, mitoxantrone, and natalizumab. As most of the drugs are immune moderators, patients are susceptible to secondary infection and bone marrow suppression.(The writer is a consultant, Neurology, Fortis Malar Hospital)

20-40 
Age at which people get affected with MS

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Multiple Sclerosis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp