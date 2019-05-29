Home Cities Chennai

Whining about wine

Lack of proper storage facilities and failure to maintain temperatures of stock in elite stores is affecting the quality and taste of wines, according to a few customers.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of proper storage facilities and failure to maintain temperatures of stock in elite stores is affecting the quality and taste of wines, according to a few customers.“The wine bottle is hot when we buy it. It should either be stored in refrigerators or at the proper temperatures so that the taste is not affected,” said a customer who purchases wine from a city store. The ‘Elite’ stores run by Tasmac have more than 150 varieties of liquor including imported foreign brands. Popular brands of wine sold in these stores include Jacob’s Creek, JF red wine, D’Orsan Cotes and Cabernet Sauvingnon.

Picture for representation

On the ideal temperature to preserve wine, Sabu Balagopal, president, Madras Wine Club, said, “The ideal temperature to store red wine is around the 13-18-degree Celsius mark and white wine is around the 9-13-degree Celsius mark. If it is not preserved at such temperatures they tend to lose their taste and flavour.”

Stores claim that they use air conditioners to maintain temperature. “As long as we have it in our stores, we will not have a problem because we have air-conditioners here. The taste may change after it is sold because customers do not tend to store it at the right temperatures,” said Elangovan, an employee at a Tasmac Elite.

However, using refrigerators will not solve the problem, said Sabu. “Stores need to use wine coolers because they can control the humidity and preserve the taste and smell of the wine,” he said.Praveen Krishnamurthy, a customer said, “Once, when I opened a wine bottle bought from Tasmac, I knew it was off based on the smell. Despite costing more than Rs 3,000, it was badly preserved at the store.”

Speaking to Express, a senior official from Tasmac said, “We have installed air-conditioners in the store and they run constantly. They control the temperature and stop the damage.”When Express visited a few Tasmac Elite stores in the city, air-conditioners remained turned off despite being installed. The temperature indoors was almost the same as that outside, and various bottles on the shelves were warm to touch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp