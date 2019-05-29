Whining about wine

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of proper storage facilities and failure to maintain temperatures of stock in elite stores is affecting the quality and taste of wines, according to a few customers.“The wine bottle is hot when we buy it. It should either be stored in refrigerators or at the proper temperatures so that the taste is not affected,” said a customer who purchases wine from a city store. The ‘Elite’ stores run by Tasmac have more than 150 varieties of liquor including imported foreign brands. Popular brands of wine sold in these stores include Jacob’s Creek, JF red wine, D’Orsan Cotes and Cabernet Sauvingnon.

On the ideal temperature to preserve wine, Sabu Balagopal, president, Madras Wine Club, said, “The ideal temperature to store red wine is around the 13-18-degree Celsius mark and white wine is around the 9-13-degree Celsius mark. If it is not preserved at such temperatures they tend to lose their taste and flavour.”

Stores claim that they use air conditioners to maintain temperature. “As long as we have it in our stores, we will not have a problem because we have air-conditioners here. The taste may change after it is sold because customers do not tend to store it at the right temperatures,” said Elangovan, an employee at a Tasmac Elite.

However, using refrigerators will not solve the problem, said Sabu. “Stores need to use wine coolers because they can control the humidity and preserve the taste and smell of the wine,” he said.Praveen Krishnamurthy, a customer said, “Once, when I opened a wine bottle bought from Tasmac, I knew it was off based on the smell. Despite costing more than Rs 3,000, it was badly preserved at the store.”

Speaking to Express, a senior official from Tasmac said, “We have installed air-conditioners in the store and they run constantly. They control the temperature and stop the damage.”When Express visited a few Tasmac Elite stores in the city, air-conditioners remained turned off despite being installed. The temperature indoors was almost the same as that outside, and various bottles on the shelves were warm to touch.