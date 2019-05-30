A family for Furry friends

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: It’s 8.30 pm. As we approach VE Shiva’s house in Anna Nagar, we’re welcomed by loud barks and wagging tails. There’s a water bowl outside the house for the little ones to quench their thirst. Bags of Pedigree lay on the veranda. We find Shiva and his daughter G Tamilselvi unpacking biryani in separate bowls in the kitchen.

“It’s dinner time. We have 15 dogs inside the house at present. Some are wounded and recovering, one got his spinal cord fixed recently, and the rest are abandoned and rescued. I did not have the heart to leave them unattended so I’m taking care of them,” says Shiva, while monitoring the activities of the dogs on his CCTV.

A few days back, a Facebook post thanking a delivery boy for feeding strays in Anna Nagar was trending on the Internet. The boy is employed by Shiva who has been rescuing injured stray dogs, tending to their needs and feeding them for the past five years on a full-fledged basis at his home.

Canine companions

But feeding the strays has come with a cost for this father-daughter duo. Neighbours have raised complaints. Relatives have sidelined them. They have shifted many houses. But nothing deters their only ambition of feeding their canine companions. “I’m paying rent of around `50,000 for our house only because it’s spacious for the dogs. We miss out on all functions because somebody has to be at home to take care of the dogs. Our family members don’t get that. My daughter is an MCA graduate but she’s not taken up a job. Nobody except for my parents visit us,” says Shiva, who has 30 more dogs in his native place in Thanjavur taken care by his mother.

‘Paw’sitive solutions

Shiva is an entrepreneur and has a company of his own. He spends `7,000 on a daily basis for the dogs. If he finds a stray on the streets, he immediately gets them vaccinated for rabies at the government hospital, and neutered. In case of lack of space at home or during rainy days, he takes them to a shed at his office in Kodambakkam. “Instead of throwing stones, kids must be taught to give biscuits to dogs. We do all kinds of atrocities to these little ones despite awareness and education. Even recognised institutions for pets and animal care in the city sometimes refuse to do their job properly. After a point, I can’t fight against such big people. One of the dogs had a spinal injury. Simple medication would’ve helped. But when I approached the organisation they said the dog died during a ‘procedure’. How is that even possible? An entry was also not made for the operation. The deeper I go into problems, the more it hurts,” says Shiva, as his eyes well up.

Shiva has employed one person each in Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Koyambedu and Thiruvanmiyur to feed stray dogs. Each person stacks his vehicle with packets of biscuits and rice depending on the dog’s needs and goes around the area in the night feeding them. Shiva does it himself in their absence. So far they’re feeding 350 dogs. The duo has kept water bowls for pigeons and cats in their surrounding areas. He recently registered his trust called Mother of Animals. “Some Good Samaritans have been doing their job in different parts. I’ve done it so far without anybody’s help but somebody has to take care of them after me. People are afraid of Indian breeds. If they can adopt one or two and give life to them it would be great. Awareness must spread. Even if you cannot help, don’t harm the dogs,” he says.

If you wish to contribute, visit mothersofanimals.com. For details, call: 9884068008

Caring for animals

