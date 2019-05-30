Chennai civic body’s plan for cyclists is not on ‘track’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years since the inauguration of the first bicycle track of the city in KK Nagar, the 3.8-kilometre track which runs through PT Rajan Salai, Lakshman Swamy Salai, and Ramaswamy Salai is now dotted with fruit vendors and mechanic repair shops. The encroached space is being used to park bikes rather than to ride bicycles.

“We have complained about the issue at least 20 times in the past two years. Nobody seems to come forward to take it up. The encroached track is putting cyclists at a high risk as they have started pedalling on the road amid zipping vehicles,” said R Suryakumar, a KK Nagar resident.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), at the time of construction of the track, stated that the track would be helpful for schoolchildren. However, students have now started opting for autorickshaws and buses to avoid mishaps on this route. “Once, my child came home with a bleeding knee after tripping over a pothole on the bicycle track. On another day, he lost balance and fell on a pushcart parked on the track and hurt his rib. He now either goes by an autorickshaw or we drop him. Not just my son, but many other schoolchildren in the locality have turned towards cabs and buses for safety,” said T Krishnaveni, another resident.

Fruit vendors and mechanics on the cycle track say they have set up their shops there because it is considerably cooler under the trees.

“Otherwise, we have to stand under the sun and it is extremely draining during summer. As we are providing our services for the public in the area, why should this be a problem?,” asked one of the fruit vendors selling mangoes on PT Rajan Salai.

The boulders set up to avoid motorists from entering the track serve no purpose as they are either damaged or displaced. One can find more bikes than cycles on the path. During peak hours, motorists drive on the cycle track as they do on the footpaths in other parts of the city. Or they conveniently park their vehicles on the track, throughout the day.

When contacted, a GCC official said steps are being taken to clear encroachments and that a fine will be levied on parking encroachments.