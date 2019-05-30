Chennai: Officials foil attempt to smuggle shark fins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department foiled an attempt to smuggle 64 kg shark fins worth Rs 32 lakh at Chennai Airport. Working on a tip-off that prohibited wildlife species, shark fins, are likely to be smuggled to Singapore via Scoot Airlines, vigilant Air Intelligence Unit officers at the departure terminal, noticed two passengers moving in a suspicious manner on Tuesday night.

The officials intercepted Bathur Jaman Madhar, 25, of Chennai and Mahadeer Sheik Mathar, 35, of Madurai, who were bound for Singapore by Scoot Airlines Flight. They were carrying three cartons each, as their checked-in baggage.

They were questioned about the contents but as their answers were evasive, the cartons were brought in for detailed examination. On opening the six cartons, 10 small gunny bags were found inside, in which a total of 64 kg of shark fin was found concealed.

Each passenger was carrying 32 kg of shark fins. The seized shark fins were examined by Wild Life Crime Control Bureau officials who certified that they were “processed shark fins and their export is prohibited as per the Foreign Trade Policy.” The shark fins, which are used in making delicious expensive Chinese soup and believed to have medicinal properties in China, were later seized.