Home Cities Chennai

Delay in launch of pipeline project leaves Chitlapakkam thirsty

The panchayat currently supplies around nine lakh litres, grossly inadequate for a population of around 60,000 at Chitlapakkam.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks after a successful trial run of the Madambakkam-Chitlapakkam pipeline project, residents still await launch of the scheme. In the midst of a severe water crisis, there is no reason to delay the launch of the project, especially since the project has been completed, residents say. The project, completed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, sources water from two wells sunk in Madambakkam lake from which water is pumped to a two-lakh litre tank at Chitlapakkam before being supplied to residents.

While the panchayat has come up with a multitude of reasons for not launching the scheme, residents say they have reason to believe that they are waiting for dates from a politician to launch it.“Water scarcity around here is severe and at a time when private tankers are charging `1,200 for 6,000 litres, we can’t afford to waste time,” said Sunil Jayaram of Chitlapakkam Rising.

N Baskaran, a Chitlapakkam resident said, “ Once the trial run was successful, we were expecting water to be released, but it has not happened so far. When we went to meet the officials, they said that dates were being discussed.”Speaking to Express, a panchayat official said that officials were finishing up ‘last minute works’, resulting in the delay in launch.“There is still a lot of dirt that needs to be cleaned in the pipes before supplying water. I will not be able to tell when the project will be launched,” the official said.

Shortage of drinking water

The panchayat currently supplies around nine lakh litres, grossly inadequate for a population of around 60,000 at Chitlapakkam.On the severity of water crisis, Dayanand Krishnan of Chitlapakkam said the residents depended on private tankers to a large extent.“As it were, drinking water connections have been given only to 3,000 houses. In the last ten years, no new connections have been approved by the panchayat,” he said. Meanwhile, residents have obtained permission to start desilting the lake from Sunday, with help from NGOs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madambakkam-Chitlapakkam pipeline project water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp