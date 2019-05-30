Home Cities Chennai

Draft policy proposes to reduce stamp duty

A differentiated structure of I&A charges shall be evolved to lower overall cost for affordable housing, the draft said.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:11 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed State urban housing and habitat policy of Tamil Nadu has suggested reduction of stamp duty from 11 per cent to seven per cent to make dwelling units more affordable, according to information available with Express.

This comes after the final draft Urban Housing and Habitat Policy, being developed by Ernst and Young (E&Y), was submitted to German Agency for International Cooperation or GIZ, an international enterprise owned by German Federal Government. The GIZ appointed E and Y to understand the current housing scenario and formulate the all-inclusive housing and habitat policy for Tamil Nadu.

The proposed draft comes in the wake of housing demand in Tamil Nadu which is estimated to be 1.39 million as per the survey conducted across the cities in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – Housing for All mission.

S Sridharan, chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu, has said the suggestion made under the draft is a welcome move and said that Tamil Nadu is paying the highest stamp duty of 11 per cent in India.

“The reduction in stamp duty will provide a huge relief to the realty sector which is further burdened with 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax,” he said.

He said that CREDAI will be putting forth its suggestion to reduce the stamp duty with immediate effect.
The draft also suggested an Infrastructure and Amenities (I&A) fund to be maintained at State- level and to be utilised for financing development of infrastructure across cities, including slum upgradation, affordable housing and new areas.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

