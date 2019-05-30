Home Cities Chennai

Experts want Chennai Metro Rail to adopt 5D BIM

The 5D BIM will help project managers simulate models that show how changes in design, construction materials and layouts can change the face of the projects for the better.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail could save 20 per cent in cost of construction in the second phase if the five-dimensional building information modelling, a digital project management platform, is adopted, according to regional sales director, Trimble buildings, India and SAARC, Harsh Pareek.

Paul Wallett, regional director, Trimble Buildings told Express that the key for the success of 5D BIM is that the information flow should be throughout the construction of the project from one stakeholder to another. “It should bring all stakeholders in one page,” he says.

Wallett said the Nasdaq-listed Trimble’s clients in India have been large construction firms such as L&T, Shapoorji Palloonji and its products have been used in the construction of various metro and airport projects.

“Our products have been used in the first phase of Chennai Metro,” says Harsh Pareek. Meanwhile, Wallett also highlighted that  Trimble will be setting up a technology lab at the IIT-Madras.

