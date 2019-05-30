Gifting happiness at weddings

Dia Rekhi By

CHENNAI: Gifting for weddings is no longer a usual affair. People want the gifts to be special and unique, something that can be a keepsake for their guests — a remembrance of a special day and occasion. It is to cater to this audience that Wedtree was started. The company, which started off as an online store, recently opened its retail outlet in T Nagar. CE spoke to Wedtree’s CEO Anand Krishnamoorthy and director Brindha Padmanabhan, to find out what made them start the venture, the constantly evolving gifting space and their plans for the future.

How did Wedtree come into being?

Anand: We both are techies. We started Wedtree five years back with the intention of filling the vaccum among organised players in the wedding space. We started off as an online store where we’d provide wholesale return gifts to clients — anywhere between 500 to 1,000 pieces or more.

What prompted the transition to a brick and mortar store?

Brindha: We started our first brick and mortar store in 2015 because we realised that while we were an online store, most clients who were placing bulk orders wanted to see and feel the products before placing an order. So we had to ship them a sample. We thought we should cater to these clients’ needs by opening a store where they could come and see the products for themselves. And today, about 50 per cent of our sales is driven by the stores.

What is the biggest challenge that you face in the gifting business?

Anand: Timing is one of the biggest challenges. Quite often people come at the last minute and ask for huge orders and that can be hard. We always advise people to plan in advance and decide as early as possible so that we can plan accordingly, because all our products are handmade. About 90 per cent of them are handicrafts so they take time to be made. Another common issue we face is that of people going wrong with the count. Sometimes they fall short or go way over. So we have started advising to give the gift along with the invitation to those who are close family, friends and important guests.

Brindha: Quality control is another issue that we face because everything is time-bound. There is no room for error in any of the pieces. For instance, some clients come and tell us 15 days prior that they want embellished steel boxes to gift. It gets tough to do it because good quality steel is available here, but the workmanship is better in the north. But we make it work somehow. Transporting can be another hassle. Further, we work with a large set of unorganised karigars and vendors so getting everything organised can be a task but we have been in the business for a while and know how to get things done.

There are a number of gifting options available online today. What makes Wedtree stand out?

Anand: We have a range of great gifting options for a wide spectrum of customers. You will find gifts here that go from `25 to about `4,000 each. There is something for everyone that way. You’re assured of the top quality because we source our products directly from the vendors. In addition, we do a lot of customisation as well. So we work with the client to suit their needs and budget. The small potlis and jute bags are the most popular and best selling products.

What is special about this store?

Brindha: We wanted this to be a model store and have plans to open about 100 stores in five years. While we do have stores in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru, the Chennai store is among our best performers. We also acquired the saree store Prashanti Sarees and expanded its presence online.

The reason this store is special is because we have our Wedtree products displayed on one side and in the same premises, you have the option of picking up lovely sarees from Prashanti as well. It is a great value addition and something customers love. We have a lot of expat clients as well. The demand for Prashanti’s saris and Wedtree’s products are high among people living abroad and thus, we end up exporting a lot too.

What makes Prashanti Sarees a unique selling point?

Anand: The synergy of the two brands — Wedtree and Prashanti Sarees — works very well for us. Prashanti Sarees is known for its handling silk cotton saris that are easy to wear and budget-friendly. The USP is that we target the wedding-going audience who are looking for occasion wear and gifting saris and this is the perfect option as it is trendy and easy on the pocket!