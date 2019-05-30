Handcrafted & curated with love from Tilonia

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: Rough hands deftly spin and weave together colourful threads. The action is repeated with practised and trained ease, and the finished product, a handbag, is placed on one side. The process repeats once again.

The NGO Barefoot College has been helping rural female artisans for the last 40 years. Set up in Tilonia, Rajasthan, the organisation now operates in over 1,300 villages across 80 countries. As a volunteer with this organisation since 2015, Srini Swaminathan decided to bring some of their artisanal products to Chennai in the form of the Tilonia Bazaar. This is the third edition of the pop-up. The first and second editions were held at The Farm in OMR.

“They hold a yearly exhibition, but not many events down south. I’ve been sharing a lot of what they do on my Instagram page and bringing back a lot of their products as gifts, so I know that there is a demand for it. So, I decided to bring the pop-up to the city,” said Swaminathan. He bought the items from his own pocket and bore the transportation costs for all the products that will be displayed at Patina —Indian Diner.
The items that will be available range from furnishings, rugs and textiles to handmade paper products like notebooks and educational toys. The women who make these products often work from home, so that they can care for their families while making an income for themselves.

“Hosting such events at our space is always important. We can use the platform we have to showcase artisanal products. Most of our cutlery is made by artisans as well. Many companies look at profit margins, but it’s also important to support such art forms in little ways as well,” said Krithika Swaminathan, founder of Patina – Indian Diner. Srini hopes that this will be the first of many more such events in Chennai.

Tilonia Bazaar will be held at Patina — Indian Diner, Besant Nagar, on June 1 and 2, from noon onwards.

