Man gets 5-yr RI for attacking wife, sis-in-law

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man was sentenced five years rigorous imprisonment for threatening and assaulting his wife and her sister. According to the prosecution, the accused S Selvam, in an inebriated condition assaulted his wife and her sister on May 21, 2015, with a sickle, injuring them grievously.

Special public prosecutor L Srilekha said Selvam was married to one of the three daughters of Shenbagavalli and was constantly harassing them to vacate the house. On May 21, he used a sickle to assault his wife Gowri and Dhanalakshmi, who went to her sister’s rescue.

Judge RN Manjula observed that the accused had committed the crime with an intention to cause grievous injuries.