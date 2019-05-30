No stopping illegal racing

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eleven bikes were seized by the Marina Police on Tuesday midnight for racing on the Kamarajar Salai. “We received information that around 30 boys had gathered on the road with their bikes and were riding towards the Light House,” said a police official.

“By the time the night patrol got there, they were already racing. Information was passed on to the Marina Police who chased down the bikers. The boys tried to escape and went down the RK Salai.” As there were many barricades on the road leading to Stella Maris College and the US Consulate, the bikers went into the streets leading to Mandaveli and Mylapore.

While some of them managed to flee, police chased and caught 16 boys, travelling on 11 bikes. The suspects were interrogated and later let off with a warning. The bikes will be returned only after valid documents are produced.

“Most of them were youngsters returning after offering night prayers at a mosque. The bikes were mostly from mechanic shops in Triplicane and Sowcarpet,” said the police official, adding that the matter had been handed over to the traffic wing.

“The violators will be fined for over-speeding. We have also recommended suspension of their driving licenses,” the officer added. Marina inspector Jeyaraj said patrolling will be intensified on Kamarajar Salai at night and more barricades will be erected to control speeding of vehicles.

A senior police officer told the Express, “Bike racing and performing stunts are very dangerous as a simple miscalculation can be devastating both for the rider and the one coming in the opposite direction. Most of the boys caught in this act are juveniles without proper licence and there are no proper papers for the vehicles as well.”

“In a city like Chennai where the population is high and there are civilians travelling in all corners of the city all time, a trend like this is not safe. Bikers who want to perform stunts should have proper protection gears and should do them in isolated grounds with proper medical and police assistance.”