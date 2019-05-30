Pani Puri makers in a crunch

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The person at the counter knocks a hole into the crispy puri. He spoons in some filling made of potatoes or channa and then drizzles a dark maroon syrup into it. This is then doused in a green, spicy liquid and transferred from his hand to your plate to your hand to your mouth as quickly as possible. The art of eating pani puris is delicate, but not as delicate as the business of making the puris. We caught up with Sujeet Kumar and his team to find the unseen side in the business of making the puris.

Kumar and his team make these puris from home. It’s an open terrace. There are two rows of three rooms each. An iron cauldron filled with boiling oil is placed at a corner. The heat does not stop them from doing their work. One of the four boys is kneading the dough. Another one is rolling them into small balls and making puris with rolling pins. The puris are fried in medium heat and kept on a sheet of paper to cool down in another room. Kumar assists them throughout the process. The selective few in good shape and colour make it to the packets.

Kumar hails from Bihar. He got into this business immediately after completing class 10. He has been making puris since 2009. “Earlier I was working for someone. Three years back, I started preparing them on my own. It’s unfortunate that not many people prefer working in this condition so they quit. Now I have four boys who’ve been with me for the past one year. It takes three months to train a person. I need to be present all the time to ensure the work gets done smoothly,” he shares. The consistency of puri differs depending on the process and proportion. The raw materials required for the dough include rawa or sooji, maida, soda, cornflour, and oil. The proportion of maida and sooji is 1:1. A tinge of soda is added to the flour. While rolling them, speckles of cornflour are used to get the crispiness.

The puris are small and need to be fried in a specific way to avoid browning. Their work begins at 7 am and goes on till night in case of demand. Otherwise, they stop by noon. Each person makes 50 packets of puri. Each packet has 40 pieces and is sold for `20. “We sell for a meagre amount in wholesale. They retail it by adding another `10. Finally, when it reaches the customers, they end up paying `35 - `40 a plate. There are too many competitors in the market. We need to be careful with pricing or clients will choose others. We deliver to all parts of the city like Adyar, Sowcarpet and the beaches. Our fuel costs more than profit. Even if there’s little money made, I have to take care of my family and pay the people who work under me. But, business has been down for some time now,” rues Kumar.

He makes `20,000 per month if there are enough orders. The challenging part for Kumar and his team is to sustain the cost of raw materials, fuel charges and work in extreme weather conditions. Festival and wedding seasons give them good sales. Rains are a major drawback. Looking forward, the future seems dull. “To open a shop, I need to pay one or two lakh in advance. Where do I go for an amount like that? It’s unfortunate that I chose this line.”

For details, call: 9962450909