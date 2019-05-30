Home Cities Chennai

TVS Emerald forays into Bengaluru housing market

TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of TVS Group, on Wednesday announced its foray into the Bengaluru market with the acquisition of two land parcels at Hosur Road and Kanakapura Road.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:08 AM

By Express News Service

The land parcel on Hosur road, near Manipal country, will be developed into an aspirational high-rise apartment community over six acres, targeting younger professionals. It is strategically located close to office spaces as well as the proposed metro line.

At Kanakapura Road, TVS Emerald will develop a gated community, comprising villas and row houses, spread across 6.4 acres. The community will boast of world-class amenities, offering a unique lifestyle and good connectivity.

TVS Emerald

