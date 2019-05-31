Home Cities Chennai

CEG seeks UGC funds to conserve heritage buildings

College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), which is celebrating 225 years of its existence this year, plans to conserve its old structure, said an official of the institution.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), which is celebrating 225 years of its existence this year, plans to conserve its old structure, said an official of the institution. According to officials, the prestigious college which was established in 1794, moved to its present campus in 1920. The historic red building since then, has become a landmark in Chennai. There are four buildings in the campus which were built in the British era and the authorities have plans to conserve it, to ensure its better upkeep.

The authorities have written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking funds for the project. “This year CEG is celebrating its 225 years and on the occasion, we have sought funds from UGC to conserve the heritage buildings. The old structures are in good condition but still we need to work on the roofing and other aspects. To ensure that the heritage building stands strong in the years to come, we want to focus on the conservation work,” said TV Geetha, dean of CEG.  However, the dean didn’t divulge the number of funds they have sought from the UGC.

The college authorities are hopeful that UGC will sanction the proposed funds for the project as CEG, one of the oldest technical education institutes in the country, has a rich legacy attached to it and has immensely contributed in the higher education sector and benefitted the society.  

Apart from UGC funding, the college also eyes to rope in some corporate companies and alumni to provide funds for this conservation project. “As the CEG is celebrating its 225 years this year, it is the right time to highlight its achievements and think about the conservation of the old structures,” said an official of CEG.

The institution also has plans to apply to the UGC to grant CEG the status of ‘Heritage institution’ under its Heritage College Scheme. The scheme was mooted in 2013 by the Centre to upgrade infrastructure and academic facilities in the college. Under the scheme, the centre provides funds to the selected colleges.
“We had applied to UGC for the heritage status a few years ago but we didn’t receive any response. This year, we will again apply,” said the dean.

