Chennai: Autorickshaw driver hacked to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of an autorickshaw driver was found dumped in a gunny bag on vacant land at Tondiarpet on Wednesday morning. Subsequently, police arrested four men who are suspected to have murdered him due to the previous enmity. Police said, Moorthy of Patel Nagar was at home along with his wife and two children on Tuesday evening when four men known to him asked him to accompany them.

All the five had gone to vacant land near Sathangadu, where a fight broke out between them, and Moorthy was hacked to death. The four men stuffed his body in a gunny bag and brought it in the victim’s auto rickshaw. They allegedly dumped the body in a vacant land at Tondiarpet, said a police officer. Police arrested Tirumalai, Saravanan, Pasupathi and Mohan.

Woman tries to burn roaches, injured

Chennai: A 35-year-old woman, who allegedly tried to kill cockroaches in her house in Thirumangalam by spraying kerosene on them, sustained burn injuries after her clothes caught fire on Thursday. Unable to bear the cockroach menace in her house, Nivedhitha, a resident of Periyar Nagar at Padi Kuppam near Thirumangalam, woke up at around 2.30 am and decided to put an end to the issue. Her husband Baskar and son were out of the station, said police. After spraying kerosene on the cockroaches, she tried to burn them. However, in the attempt, she caught fire. Neighbours rushed her to KMC.

Four rob beauty saloon at knife-point

Chennai: Four men allegedly barged into a beauty saloon and robbed Rs 7,000, at Vadapalani on Wednesday. However, the public managed to nab one of them. Police said, three female staff and the manager Karthik were in the saloon situated on the first floor of a shopping complex at Arcot Road.

“In the afternoon, four men barged in and robbed Rs 7,000 at knife-point and escaped,” said police personnel. The staff immediately raised an alarm and the public managed to nab one of the men, Surendran, who was handed over to the police. Police have launched a hunt for the other three men.