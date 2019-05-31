Chennai Corporation to decentralise waste management

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: By the end of this year, wet waste would be managed at the sub-word level in the City, if the Corporation’s plan to decentralise waste management succeeds. While the city generates approximately 2100 MT (metric tons) of wet waste, it now has the infrastructure to handle around 520-600 MT. To bridge this gap, the Corporation has chalked out a series of strategies, the first of which is increasing the capacity of the 160 micro composting yards in the city, by a tonne each.

“We are looking to add one or two tonnes to their existing capacity, according to the availability of land. With this, we are looking to add a total capacity of 250 MT,” said corporation commissioner G Prakash.

Out of the 407 Amma Unavagams in the city, 40 have bio-methanation facilities, capable of digesting 500 kilograms of waste each. Not only is the civic body looking to install these facilities in more canteens to enable local waste to be diverted here, but ring wells which can be fed 8MT waste at a time, are being installed.

“Waste from around 300 to 400 houses may be mapped to each of these and in the space that is available, a garden for basic vegetables will be maintained,” Prakash said. In areas like Virugambakkam, the management of wet waste is being done at the street level, where wet waste from around 200 houses are treated in tanks embedded in a common roadside space.